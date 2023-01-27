Rear-View Camera Problem Prompts Recall of 462K Fords

Some Explorers, Corsairs, and Aviators will need a software update
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 27, 2023 3:45 PM CST
Rear-View Camera Problem Prompts Recall of 462K Fords
The Ford logo shines off the grille of a 2023 F-150 Lightning pickup truck at a Denver dealership last fall.   (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Problems with their 360-degree rear-view cameras have led Ford to recall 462,000 sport-utility vehicles. The automaker has tied the malfunction to at least 17 reported accidents, none of which involved injuries, NBC News reports. The device may put up a blue screen in the cabin when the video output fails, Ford reported in a government filing Friday, eliminating drivers' view of what's behind them, per the AP. When the SUVs are brought to a dealership, the image-processing module software will be replaced.

The recall applies to Ford Explorers, Lincoln Corsairs, and Lincoln Aviators for the 2020 to 2023 model years. It's a broadening of one in 2021 for the same problem that affected 228,000 vehicles. Those models still will need the latest update, the company said. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration posted Ford's explanation here. Other Ford SUVs were recalled last April for other issues. (Read more Ford recall stories.)

