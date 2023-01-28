Tyre Nichols Video Is Released

It's out. Memphis police on Friday evening released bodycam video and footage from a pole camera from the violent Jan. 7 arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died three days later. Newser isn't embedding the videos in this file, but they're accessible through the City of Memphis and the local Commercial Appeal newspaper. Police officials and Nichols' family had warned in advance that the footage of officers beating Nichols after a traffic stop is brutal, and they appealed for calm. (President Biden did as well.) In the footage, police officers can be seen tasing, pepper-spraying, and beating Nichols, who can be heard in one of the videos repeatedly crying out for his mother, per the Independent. Five Memphis police officers were fired and have been charged with murder in the case. (Read more Tyre Nichols stories.)