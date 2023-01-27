Friday evening is likely to be a tense one in Memphis, Tennessee, as authorities are set to release video that shows the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after the Jan. 7 confrontation during a traffic stop. Police have said Nichols experienced shortness of breath and suffered a medical emergency before he was taken to the hospital; Nichols' family says the beating he received led to kidney failure and a heart attack. The five Memphis police officers, also Black, have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder, among other charges. The video, which has already been viewed by Nichols' family and their attorneys, is set to be released to the public sometimes after 6pm local time, per WTVF. More on the latest developments:

An appeal from Biden: Anticipating protests once the video is released, President Biden is urging Memphis to stay calm, reports the BBC. "I join Tyre's family in calling for peaceful protest," the president said in a Thursday statement. "Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable." Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis, the first Black woman in that position in the city, also called for calm, though she acknowledged a "failing of basic humanity toward another individual."

Questions remain: CNN runs through "what we know—and still don't know" about the case, including why two Memphis Fire Department employees were also fired after Nichols' death. "This is an ongoing investigation, and we cannot comment further at this time," an FD spokesperson tells NPR.