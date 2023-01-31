George Santos Steps Down From House Committees

But he apparently hopes to return to them eventually
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 31, 2023 9:44 AM CST
George Santos Steps Down From House Committees
Rep. George Santos, R-NY, leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday.   (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

George Santos has resisted all calls to resign from Congress over his serial lies, but he's relenting on one thing: The New York representative told his GOP colleagues in the House that he'll step down from his committee assignments, report the Washington Post and Politico. Santos had been seated on the House Small Business Committee and the Science, Space, and Technology Committee, but he told the closed-door GOP meeting that he would step down because he was such a "distraction," per the Post.

However, Santos apparently hopes the move will be short-lived. GOP Rep. Don Bacon said Santos asked to be "temporarily" recused from his committee duties until the hoopla over his lying peters away, reports the Hill. "He asked that we all support him when everything settles down for him to serve on committees," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told reporters after the session. Santos himself had not made a public statement on the decision. (Read more George Santos stories.)

