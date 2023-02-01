Police on Tuesday said the case of a man wanted in Oregon for a violent kidnapping case had been "resolved." Now, an update: Benjamin Obadiah Foster is dead. A Grants Pass Police Department rep tells KTVL that the 36-year-old suspect died after being taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hourslong standoff. Foster had been wanted on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, and assault after police found a badly beaten woman in a Grants Pass home, and prosecutors say he tortured her to try to kill her, per charging papers cited by CNN. Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman says it appears Foster and his victim had known each other from a "prior relationship," and that it hadn't been a random attack. The woman is still said to be hospitalized in critical condition. A press conference is expected to take place Wednesday. (Read more Oregon stories.)