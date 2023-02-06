Some venues are letting you name cockroaches after your ex for Valentine's Day. If your relationship is still going strong, however—so strong that you're getting "forever" vibes—then Cracker Barrel has a tempting proposition for you. CNN Business reports that the restaurant and gift shop chain is offering a free year of its Southern-fried repasts to five couples who get engaged there and post the big moment online. To qualify for the "I Said Yes at Cracker Barrel" promotion, one party from each pair needs to pop the question at a local Cracker Barrel, record the event, then post the video anytime between this Friday and Feb. 16.

All uploaded clips must come with the hashtags #Contest and #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel, as well as include a short description of why the proposer decided to spring it on the proposee at the restaurant. Insider notes that the chain may have to vet the videos extra carefully to weed out phony proposals, pointing out a UK couple who went viral a few years back for faking an engagement so they could win a free dessert at the restaurant they were dining at. (Read more Valentine's Day stories.)