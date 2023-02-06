This Is 'the Worst Kind of Earthquake'

The death toll in Monday's Turkey-Syria earthquake has risen again to about 2,700 in the latest official tally, per CNN, and nobody thinks it will stop rising soon. One reason is the disastrous combination of factors involved:

In short, the quake was powerful (7.8-magnitude), shallow (a depth of 11 miles), and situated under a densely populated region near the border of Turkey and Syria. All of which means it's "the worst kind of earthquake," seismologist Stephen Hicks of the University College London tells Sky News. 2nd large one: Another massive quake of 7.5-magnitude hit the same area nine hours later. Scientists have yet to officially categorize it as an aftershock, though it appears to be so. "We expect aftershocks to continue in the coming days, weeks, and months," says US Geological Survey scientist Alex Hatem tells the AP.