TikTok Creator Arrested After Alleged Fatal Livestream Crash

A Chicago-area TikTok personality who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian while livestreaming behind the wheel is now facing felony charges, the Guardian reports. Police in Zion, Illinois, on Tuesday arrested 43-year-old Tynesha McCarty-Wroten, known online as "Tea Tyme," in connection with the Nov. 3 death of 59-year-old Darren Lucas.

Authorities say Lucas was crossing the street at an intersection in Zion, near his Beach Park home, when he was hit by a driver who ran a red light, UPI reports. Lucas later died at a hospital from blunt force injuries. McCarty-Wroten stayed at the scene and initially was not charged. Investigators later obtained a screen recording of a TikTok livestream that appeared to record the moment of the crash, Lt. Paul Kehrli of the Zion Police Department said.

In the clip, a user named "Tea_Tyme_3" is shown talking into a phone when a loud impact interrupts her, followed by her saying, "F---, f---, f--- … I just hit somebody." Jail records show McCarty-Wroten is charged with reckless homicide and aggravated use of a communication device resulting in death.

Lucas' son-in-law, Chris King, said the family was notified of the arrest by the state's attorney's office and told reporters they are relieved to see "the wheels of justice moving." The family has launched a GoFundMe to support Lucas' widow, whom King described as his "everything." After the fatal crash, the TikTok account linked to McCarty-Wroten was made private and its Zion location reference removed. She later drew online criticism by hosting another livestream and asking for Cash App donations, saying she needed "mental leave" from the internet. TikTok bans livestreaming while driving, though users can reportedly get around the measure using the app's green screen function.