Death Certificate Lists Michele Reiner as 'Widowed'

Rob and Michele Reiner died within minutes of being attacked in their Los Angeles home, according to newly released death certificates. The documents, obtained by People, state that the 78-year-old filmmaker and his wife, a 70-year-old activist and photographer, both died from "multiple sharp force injuries" inflicted with a knife on Dec. 14, with the interval between injury and death listed as "minutes." Rob's time of death is listed at 3:45pm, and his marital status is "married," notes the New York Post. Michele's time of death is listed as 3:46pm, and her marital status as "widowed." The couple's remains were returned to family on Friday and have since been cremated. They are laid to rest at the home of their son, Jake, TMZ reports.