Airbnb Oddity: 700 Pounds of Acorns Stashed in Wall

Sometimes when you walk into an Airbnb, you don't want to know what its previous occupants have been up to. And sometimes once you know, there's no unknowing. In the case of a two-story house in Glen Ellen, California, the previous occupants had been very busy, but in a very unique sort of bacchanal. The first clue was "some worms that appeared to be coming out of the wall, and the worms looked like maggots," says Nick Castro of Nick's Extreme Pest Control, who was called in to have a look-see. "Everybody kind of thought there was a dead animal inside the wall." But, as SFGate reports, cutting open the wall revealed zero dead animals—and about 700 pounds of acorns.

It turned out that a pair of woodpeckers—perhaps sensing that, yes, winter was coming—had been dropping the acorns into holes they had poked in the chimney, per the Press Democrat. Alas, the acorns had dropped into the empty wall cavity, making for one very stuffed wall and a couple of pretty empty woodpecker bellies. Castro says he stuffed eight 40-gallon garbage bags with the woodpeckers' loot, and as he was leaving, noticed them flitting around the chimney, trying to get at their stash. "That’s how we knew exactly what they were doing," he tells SFGate, calling them "pretty creative." A post at Whiskey Riff notes that this isn't the first instance of woodpecker hoarding: This guy caused a bit of trouble for AT&T. (Here's why woodpeckers' brains don't burst.)