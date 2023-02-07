McCarthy Says Ethics Findings Will Decide Santos' Fate

So far, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hasn't moved against Republican Rep. George Santos, whose real life appears to conflict with the background he presented to New York voters. The speaker suggested Tuesday a House committee could change that. "Ethics is moving through, and if Ethics finds something, we'll take action," he told CNN. McCarthy added that "we're not allowing him to be on committees" because of allegations, though Santos has said that was his idea. When asked by CNN, the freshman said he's not bothered by the Ethics Committee investigation or the calls from home to resign.

"You're saying that the freedom of speech of my constituents is a distraction to my work?" Santos said. "Do you think people are a distraction to the work I'm doing here?" Among those who think Santos is the distraction is Nassau County's Republican chairman, who's called for his resignation. Joseph Cairo said his committee is through with Santos, per Newsweek. "He's not welcome here at Republican headquarters for meetings or at any of our events," Cairo said. (Read more George Santos stories.)