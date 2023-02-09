Twitter 'Meltdown' Left Users Unable to Tweet

For many users, Twitter was down for about an hour and a half Wednesday, with users being told they'd hit their daily tweet limit or their daily follow limit. Users also couldn't tweet from mobile phones, and while most of the site was back to business as usual after about 90 minutes of glitchiness, direct messages were still largely unavailable, CNBC reports. As the AP reports, Twitter has long limited the number of tweets that can be sent or follows that can be added in a day, but the numbers (2,400 tweets per day, 400 new users followed in a day) are much higher than a typical user would ever hit.

"Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get this fixed," the social network's support account tweeted after the problems began. The company has otherwise not commented on what caused the technical malfunctions. Users were able to get around some of the issues by using Twitter's scheduling function to schedule their tweets to post in the future. Experts have warned that mass firings at Twitter under Elon Musk's ownership could lead to problems with the service, but as the BBC reports, it's not clear whether that's specifically to blame in this case.