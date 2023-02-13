Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds Execute Very Subtle Baby Reveal

With a simple Instagram photo that was missing just one notable thing—a baby bump—Blake Lively revealed to the world Sunday that she's given birth to her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds. "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023," she captioned the photo of herself in a tight tank top and jeans, her hubby, and his mom, per People. "[B]een busy." As for what exactly she'd "been busy" doing, the post also included photos of delicious-looking Super Bowl fare. The couple's first three children, all girls, are Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8. No information about the fourth baby's gender or name has yet been released, Elle reports. (Read more Blake Lively stories.)