Auto Insurance Is Up Way More Than Inflation

With rates surging far ahead of the overall inflation rate, car insurance is eating up a bigger slice of Americans' incomes, and it's not clear if the trend is going to turn around any time soon. According to the latest report from Bankrate.com, the average annual cost of auto insurance has hit $2,014, up $240 year-over-year. That's a rise of almost 15%, compared to the 6.4% inflation rate recorded last month, CBS News reports. More:

Bankrate.com says the average percent of income spent on auto insurance is now 2.93%, but there are big regional variations. In New York state, an average of around 5% of income is spent on car insurance. At the other end of the scale, the figure for drivers in Maine is just over 1%. States with the lowest rates tend to have the fewest drivers on the road.