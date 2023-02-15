After Theft of 200K Cadbury Creme Eggs, So Many Puns

It's a crime that can't be discussed without resorting to puns. Police near Birmingham, England, foiled what they say was an "eggs-travagent theft" on Saturday: the theft of some 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs. "West Mercia Police has helped save Easter" they announced Monday on Twitter, recounting the Saturday crime. Police wrote that an industrial unit in Telford was broken into with the aid of a metal grinder, and a trailer holding about $37,000 worth of eggs was towed away with the use of a stolen tractor trailer cab. "This is clearly an organized criminal matter," prosecutors said. "You don’t just happen to learn about a trailer with that kind of value being available."

But "shortly after the theft a vehicle, presumably purporting to be the Easter bunny, was stopped northbound on the M42 and a 32 year old man was arrested on suspicion of theft." The New York Times reports the suspect has been identified as Joby Pool, and that he pleaded guilty to charges of criminal damage and theft. He'll be sentenced March 14, with the Guardian indicating he'll likely get two years. Luckily, a chocolate egg shortage doesn't loom as a result: Pool's lawyer says "there has been no interference with the food products that were taken—they will be in a condition that they can go back on the shelves." (Read more weird crimes stories.)