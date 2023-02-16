Ukraine Says It Shot Down Several Russian Balloons

Air force suspects they're being used to conserve drones and test air defense systems
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 15, 2023 6:55 PM CST
Ukraine Says It Shot Down Several Russian Balloons
People pay respects Wednesday as the coffin containing the body of Serhii Havryliuk, 48, passes by during his funeral procession in Tarasivka village, near Kyiv, Ukraine. An officer of the Azov Assault Brigade, Havryliuk died defending the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol last April from Russian attacks....   (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Ukraine shot down Russian balloons over Kyiv, military officials in the capital announced Wednesday. Six balloons were identified, they said, and most were brought down by Ukrainian fire. "The purpose of launching the balloons was possibly to detect and exhaust our air defenses," the city's military administration posted on Telegram, Reuters reports. The balloons might have held corner reflectors and reconnaissance equipment, officials said, though they didn't say when exactly they were seen over Kyiv. Air alerts were issued in the capitol on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian air force said earlier in the day that Russia is using reconnaissance drones less frequently, and it's possible the balloons are being used to conserve them. "The enemy wants us to use our air defenses," Yuriy Ihnat said, "which protect our strategic objects, on these balloons, which cost nothing." Moldova, southwest of Ukraine, had said it spotted an unidentified Russian object that resembled a balloon in its skies Tuesday. Romania reported scrambling jets Tuesday when an object that looked like a weather balloon was spotted in its skies, per the Hill. (Read more Russia-Ukraine war stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X