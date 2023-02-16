Producers Say Rust Will Resume Filming

To call production of the movie Rust so far "troubled" would be a massive understatement, but producers still plan to resume filming the Western this spring. Rust Movie Productions says the production will include old and new crew members. The producers say cinematographer Bianca Cline will replace Halyna Hutchins, who was killed by a bullet when a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin went off on Oct. 21, 2021, Deadline reports. Producers say Cline is planning to donate her salary to charity. Baldwin, who was charged with manslaughter last month, is set to return as star and producer. Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed also faces an involuntary manslaughter charge, and numerous civil cases are ongoing.

As Rust resumes production, a documentary on Hutchin's life from director Rachel Mason and producer Julee Metz will begin filming, per the Hollywood Reporter. Mason and Metz were close friends with Hutchins, "and they look forward to working with the production to honor their friend and show the brilliance and depth of Halyna's talent while conveying what her loss has meant to her friends, colleagues and the entire film industry," Rust Movie Productions said in a statement. Matthew Hutchins, Hutchins' widower, will be an executive producer on both movies. Filming is expected to take place in California instead of New Mexico, where the shooting happened.

A settlement in October last year cleared the way for production to resume. At the time, Matthew Hutchins said production was set to resume in January. Working weapons will be banned on set, and the scene Baldwin was rehearsing when Hutchins was shot has been rewritten, per the Reporter. Director Joel Souza, who was injured in the shooting, will also return. "Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started," he said. "My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna's legacy and making her proud." (Read more Rust stories.)