The Defense Made a Big Deal Out of Murdaugh's Height

The defense team at disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial finally get their chance to present their version of events after more than three weeks of testimony. Prosecutors rested their case Friday after presenting 61 witnesses and introducing more than 550 pieces of evidence over 17 days of testimony—from descriptions of the brutality of the killings to numbing details about bank records. Murdaugh, 54, is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, at their home in June 2021 as the once-prominent attorney's career and finances were crumbling. Here are some intriguing questions and details so far, per the AP:

Will Murdaugh testify? Murdaugh’s lawyers haven’t given any indication publicly if the disbarred attorney will take the stand. Doing so would allow him to explain some of the evidence prosecutors presented. For example, Murdaugh told police he wasn't at his Colleton County home in the hours before the killings, but several witnesses said they heard his voice on video taken from the dog kennels there just minutes before his wife and son were shot. Their bodies were found near the kennels. Testifying also could come with risks; Murdaugh could open himself up to questions about some of the roughly 100 other charges he is awaiting trial for, including allegations that he stole millions from clients and others.