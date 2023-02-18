He Pulled Over Countless Drivers. One Big Problem

The thing of it is, the business idea itself wasn't a bad one. In the early 2010s, Jeremy Dewitte launched a company called Metro State to provide escorts for funerals in Florida. But as Dylan Taylor-Lehman writes at Narratively, things got seriously out of hand. As in, Dewitte would go on to become the "world's most notorious police impersonator," writes Taylor-Lehman. The story explains how Dewitte and his small team of co-workers would don uniforms that looked for all the world like police uniforms, then exercise authority they absolutely did not have on the roads. Dewitte would routinely pull over drivers, or attempt to do so, and berate them. Countless videos of such encounters exist, like this one. In fact, an entire YouTube channel is devoted to the subject.

Dewitte became very familiar to police in the Orlando area, and he had numerous run-ins with officers. Once during questioning, he let slip that he kept body cam videos of his encounters to protect himself legally. A judge then issued a search warrant, and the seized footage helped prosecutors build a case against him. He served about a year in jail, was out for a month, then was rearrested in November for violating the terms of his probation. He is currently incarcerated again. Amid all this, Dewitte and his "strange and twisted" tale have become an internet obsession for many. A key detail: The story notes that Dewitte was charged with felony impersonation of an officer back in 1998, just after he turned 18, an offense that made it impossible for him to ever become a real officer. Read the full story. (Or check out other notable longform stories.)