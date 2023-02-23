TV Reporter, Girl Fatally Shot in Florida

News crew was covering an earlier shooting when another took place
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 22, 2023 7:11 PM CST
Updated Feb 22, 2023 7:23 PM CST
TV Reporter, Girl Fatally Shot in Florida
A central Florida television journalist and a little girl were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon near the scene of a fatal shooting from earlier in the day, authorities said. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference that they’ve detained Keith Melvin Moses, 19, who they believe is responsible for the shootings in the Orlando-area neighborhood, per the AP. Besides the Spectrum News 13 journalist and the 9-year-old girl, a TV crew member and the girl’s mother were critically wounded by the gunman. The TV news crew had gone to the area to cover the first shooting, according to CNN.

“I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners,” Mina told a room full of reporters. "No one in our community—not a mother, not a 9-year-old, and certainly not news professionals—should become the victim of gun violence in our community.” Mina said they don’t immediately have a motive for any of the shootings. Deputies had initially responded to the Pine Hills area, just northwest of Orlando, on Wednesday morning following reports of a woman in her 20s being shot. According to witnesses, a man approached the news vehicle later Wednesday and opened fire and then walked to a nearby home and shot the mother and daughter.

Mina said Moses is already facing a murder charge for the initial victim, and charges are expected soon for the other four victims. Moses’ criminal history includes gun charges, as well as aggravated battery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and grand theft offenses, the sheriff said. Spectrum News 13 is not yet identifying the crew members who were involved in the shooting, according to a story on the TV station’s website. (Read more fatal shooting stories.)

