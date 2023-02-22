Trump Visits East Palestine

Former President Trump traveled to East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday amid growing Republican criticism of the current president for not touring the site of the Feb. 3 train derailment. "You have people in Ohio that are in desperate need of help," Trump said Monday as President Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv. Trump, who often surveyed disaster damage when he was president, is expected to be joined by Republican Sen. JD Vance and East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway, the AP reports. Sources tell the New York Times that Trump is expected to deliver relief materials including water and cleaning supplies to residents.

The village of around 5,000 people is in a heavily Republican county, and there are plenty of pro-Trump or pro-Ron DeSantis signs and flags in the area, the AP notes. Trump described residents Monday as "abandoned," though the Biden administration says federal assistance has been offered and officials from agencies including the EPA were at the site within hours of the derailment. Residents, who have expressed concerns about possible exposure to toxic chemicals, have focused their criticism on federal officials instead of Republican leaders at the state and local levels, the Times reports.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has also been criticized for not touring the site, announced Wednesday that he would be there on Thursday. Buttigieg and other Trump critics pointed out that regulations on rail safety and hazardous chemicals were rolled back during the Republican's administration. Buttigieg said a "lot of the folks who seem to find political opportunity there are among those who have sided with the rail industry again and again and again as they have fought safety regulations," Politico reports. Former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, a Republican, called the visit a "stunt. "If he wants to visit, he’s a citizen," he said. "But clearly his regulations and the elimination of them, and no emphasis on safety, is going to be pointed out." (Read more East Palestine stories.)