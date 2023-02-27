NYPD Makes an Easy Arrest After Police Cars Vandalized

On Friday, somebody slashed the tires of seven police cars outside a stationhouse in Queens, New York. Police released surveillance images and asked for the public's help in identifying the man "clad in a brown hat, multi-colored jacket, and black pants," per the Daily News. On Sunday, somebody walked into the same station to report that his car was stolen. He was wearing a brown hat, multi-colored jacket, and black pants.

And just like that, police arrested 74-year-old Jose Patino of Brooklyn, who faces charges of criminal mischief, per Patch. Police say they quickly recognized Patino as the vandal when he arrived at the station, and they say he confessed upon questioning. His motive for the alleged vandalism is not clear. (Read more weird crimes stories.)