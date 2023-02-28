Teen Gave Younger Boys a Ride. Cops Say They Killed Him

As he drove home from his girlfriend's house the night of Feb. 16, Michigan 17-year-old Jack Snyder saw two younger teen boys walking along the road in below-freezing temperatures and offered them a ride. Police say the 13- and 14-year-old murdered him. Police got calls about gunshots and arrived at the scene to find Snyder in the road near his vehicle; he was pronounced dead at the scene, People reports. The two boys had been spotted in his vehicle prior to the gunfire, and they fled on foot. They were ultimately tracked down and arrested thanks to community tips.

A Battle Creek police sergeant tells Fox News that Snyder, an honors student who was involved with the American Red Cross and was enrolled in an EMT program, "was trying to do what he thought was the right thing by offering a ride to these two younger kids walking in the freezing weather. It was a miserable night that night—cold, windy, snow, rain." But the suspects, he says, had "evil" intent, shooting Snyder twice in a failed attempt to carjack his vehicle. The 14-year-old has pleaded not guilty to charges of felony murder, carjacking, and firearms felonies. The 13-year-old was charged with open murder and carjacking. (Read more Michigan stories.)