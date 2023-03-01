Elizabeth Holmes Has a Newborn

Elizabeth Holmes has become a mother for the second time, months before she is due to report to a federal prison to start serving a sentence of more than 11 years. It's not clear exactly when the Theranos founder, who was visibly pregnant during her sentencing hearing in November, gave birth to her second child, but the birth was noted in a court filing last week, People reports. In a motion seeking to keep the 38-year-old out of prison while she appeals her fraud conviction, a process that could take years, lawyers described her as "the mother of two very young children," reports CBS. Holmes had her first child with partner Billy Evans in July 2021, which delayed the start of her trial.

Holmes, who was found guilty on four fraud and conspiracy counts in January last year, is due to start serving her sentence on April 27. In the court filing last week, lawyers said that as well as two children and close ties to the community, she has "close relationships with family and friends, many of who submitted letters at sentencing vouching for her good character; and she volunteers with a rape crisis and counseling organization." Last month, her lawyers slammed prosecutors for "recklessly" claiming that she tried to flee the country before she was sentenced.

Holmes' lawyers argue that numerous mistakes and abuses during her trial on charges of defrauding investors in the blood-testing startup make it likely the conviction will be overturned, the AP reports. They also note that she has maintained a clean record during more than four years on bail. A hearing is scheduled for March 17. CBS reports that in a November court filing, Judge Edward Davila of the Northern District of California recommended that Holmes serve her sentence at a minimum-security facility in Texas considered conducive to family visits. (Read more Elizabeth Holmes stories.)