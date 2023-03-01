Georgia Man Vanishes on Work Trip to Baton Rouge

A Georgia man who flew to Louisiana for what was supposed to be a 24-hour business trip last Wednesday disappeared that night—and police in Baton Rouge are urging anybody with information to come forward. Nathan Millard, a 42-year-old father of five, works for a construction business and flew from Atlanta to Baton Rouge to meet a client and visit a job site, Fox reports. On Wednesday night, he went to a Louisiana State University basketball game with the client. Afterward they went to Happy's Pub, located about a two-minute walk from Millard's hotel, a friend says. Millard left the bar around 11:30pm and hasn't been seen since.

The friend, Matt Still, says the client went to the Courtyard Marriott the next morning after Millard didn't show up at the job site. After he asked the hotel manager for a wellness check, Millard's belongings were found in the room but there was no sign the bed had been slept in. Still says Millard's phone was found around four blocks from the hotel. Wife Amber Millard says video shows a person using Millard’s bank card at a bus station less than a mile from the hotel, WBRZ reports. Still says the card was used numerous times after Millard disappeared.

Amber Millard says she is praying for a miracle. "I’m heartbroken. It’s a nightmare that I want to wake up from," she says. Millard has a 7-year-old daughter with Amber Millard, two teenage stepsons, and two sons from a previous marriage. Millard is 5'9", 180lbs, and was wearing a green ball cap, black shirt, and blue jeans, police said in a statement. "He's a loved man, a great man and we need him, we want him home," his wife tells 11Alive. (Read more missing person stories.)