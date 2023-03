These Are the Most (and Least) Visited National Parks

Taking a break in nature can mean a deep breath in veritable and remote isolation—or elbowing throngs of other looky-loos out of the way so you can see the sights. The National Parks Service recently released its 2022 visitor data for all 63 parks, and Thrillist notes that the Great Smoky Mountains National Park remains at the top by a mile with nearly 13 million visitors, but points out some lesser-known spots so you can gawk in peace. Without further ado, the parks with their number of 2022 visitors:

Most visited National Parks:



Great Smoky Mountains National Park: 12,937,633 Grand Canyon National Park: 4,732,101 Zion National Park: 4,692,417 Rocky Mountain National Park: 4,300,424 Acadia National Park: 3,970,260 Yosemite National Park: 3,667,550 Yellowstone National Park: 3,290,242 Joshua Tree National Park: 3,058,294 Cuyahoga Valley National Park: 2,913,312 Glacier National Park: 2,908,458

Least visited National Parks:

National Park of American Samoa: 1,887 visits Gates of the Arctic National Park & Preserve: 9,457 visits Kobuk Valley National Park: 16,925 Lake Clark National Park & Preserve: 18,187 Isle Royale National Park: 25,454 North Cascades National Park: 30,154 Katmai National Park & Preserve: 33,908 Wrangell-St. Elias National Park & Preserve: 65,236 Dry Tortugas National Park: 78,488 Great Basin National Park: 142,115

Looking to go? The Parks system has a podcast here . And this is the deadliest park , which makes the latter list. (Read more national parks stories.)