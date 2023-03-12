Scream VI Wins Oscars Weekend

Oscars weekend belonged to Scream VI in theaters, as the horror sequel notched a franchise-best $44.5 million in domestic ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. The Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group co-production sailed past expectations, easily surpassing the previous series high of $32 million that Scream 2 opened with in 1997. The film's robust debut, coming as Hollywood prepared to gather for the 95th Academy Awards, was another reminder of how horror has come to be one of the industry's few sure things at the box office, the AP reports.

After lying dormant for more than a decade, the Scream franchise, previously directed by Wes Craven, has been revived with a young cast led by Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have brought back the 27-year-old series' meta slasher storylines and serial killer Ghostface, and it's paying off. Last year's Scream V grossed $137 million worldwide on a production budget of $24 million. In the latest chapter, Courtney Cox and Hayden Panettiere return. But it's the first Scream without Neve Campbell. Scream VI has fared fairly well with both critics and audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 75% fresh rating. Moviegoers gave it a "B+" CinemaScore, a decent grade for a horror film.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

