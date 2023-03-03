Trump Hopes to Build 'Freedom Cities'

Former President Trump is about to roll out a new initiative with an on-theme slogan: "Freedom Cities." The idea is to stage a nationwide contest in which people design futuristic cities that would be built on federal land, reports Meredith McGraw of Politico. The outlet got an advance look at a video Trump plans to release on the topic Friday. He also may discuss it during his CPAC speech on Saturday. The former president envisions up to 10 such cities being built. Among the details:

In the air: Trump's plan suggests vehicles that could take off and land vertically.