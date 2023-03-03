Politics / President Trump Trump Hopes to Build 'Freedom Cities' Politico reports he wants contestants to design futuristic locales to be built on federal land By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Mar 3, 2023 2:22 PM CST Copied Former President Trump speaks during the New Hampshire Republican State Committee 2023 annual meeting, Jan. 28, 2023, in Salem, N.H. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha, File) Former President Trump is about to roll out a new initiative with an on-theme slogan: "Freedom Cities." The idea is to stage a nationwide contest in which people design futuristic cities that would be built on federal land, reports Meredith McGraw of Politico. The outlet got an advance look at a video Trump plans to release on the topic Friday. He also may discuss it during his CPAC speech on Saturday. The former president envisions up to 10 such cities being built. Among the details: In the air: Trump's plan suggests vehicles that could take off and land vertically. Baby boom: Trump also suggests "baby bonuses" to encourage residents of these cities to procreate. Message to China: Trump also wants the cities to have "hives of industry" that are free of imports from China. His pitch: "Our country has lost its boldness," Trump says in the video, per Politico. "Under my leadership, we will get it back in a very big way. If you look at just three years ago, what we were doing was unthinkable, how good it was, how great it was for our country. Our objective will be a quantum leap in the American standard of living." (Read more President Trump stories.)