Looks Like It's the End for One of DC's 'Greatest Mysteries'

Page Six calls it "DC's weirdest marriage," and it's certainly one that's had people wondering over the past few years how it has stayed intact. Now, it looks like the cohesion between Kellyanne Conway and George Conway may have finally crumbled, with the news outlet reporting the two are divorcing after 22 years of marriage. Sources say the ex-campaign manager and senior adviser to then-President Donald Trump and her attorney spouse have both obtained legal counsel and are trying to work out arrangements for the decoupling.

Many have long scratched their heads over the marriage, as Kellyanne Conway was an enthusiastic Trump supporter who worked for his administration, while George Conway regularly attacked Trump on Twitter and even co-founded the Lincoln Project, a PAC devoted to keeping Trump from being reelected. "One of the greatest mysteries of the 21st century is the marriage of Kellyanne Conway and her husband, George—specifically, if they hate each other as much as their public commentary would suggest, or if the whole thing is some kind of three-dimensional chess designed to further their own interests," Bess Levin wrote last year in Vanity Fair.

In her 2022 memoir, Here's the Deal, Kellyanne Conway accused her spouse of "cheating by tweeting," in reference to his regular online diatribes against her boss, and noted that Ivanka Trump, the then-president's daughter, had even suggested couples therapy to her. The Conways haven't yet commented on the Page Six report, though hints of marital woes have circulated for some time: Kellyanne Conway's pinned tweet shows herself with her kids attending this year's Super Bowl, apparently sans George, captioned: "Super Bowl fun with my FabFour." George Conway remained active on social media as of Saturday, though he didn't mention anything on the news. He did mention Wednesday on writer Molly Jong-Fast's podcast it was "possible" a change in his life was coming.

Meanwhile, the couple's 18-year-old daughter, Claudia Conway, posted, "Y'all need to shut up fr." One person who didn't wait long to air his thoughts: Donald Trump, who made it clear whom he was supporting, per the Daily Beast. "Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway," the former president wrote just after midnight Friday on Truth Social. "Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck. She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves ... and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side!" (Read more Kellyanne Conway stories.)