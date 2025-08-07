Alleged Army Shooter Sent a Telling Text

The Army sergeant accused of shooting five people at Georgia's Fort Stewart on Wednesday first sent a text to an aunt, indicating he was about to die. Sgt. Quornelius Radford, 28, texted the aunt to say "that he loved everybody, and that he'll be in a better place because he was about to go and do something," Radford's father, Eddie Radford, tells the New York Times, noting he had the message described to him by the recipient. He said he was at a loss as to why his son might've attacked his fellow soldiers, but noted the Black automated logistics sergeant assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team had complained to his family about alleged racism at Fort Stewart, and was seeking a transfer.
There had been a disagreement between Radford and a coworker on Tuesday, CNN reports. On Wednesday morning, Radford allegedly followed the coworker to a maintenance area and shot him in the chest. Authorities say he proceeded to shoot four others before soldiers tackled him, ensuring his arrest. All victims are expected to survive. A Florida native, Radford used a personal handgun, a 9mm Glock, he'd bought in Florida in May, the same month he was arrested for DUI in Georgia, said Brig. Gen. John Lubas. "We're going to have to determine how he was able to get a handgun to his place of duty," Lubas said, noting the fort's gates are patrolled by "armed guards and protective equipment."