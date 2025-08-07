Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Dies at 48

Talent manager Brandon Blackstock, former husband of Kelly Clarkson, has died of cancer at age 48. "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a rep for the family said Thursday in a statement to People. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."
- On Wednesday, Clarkson disclosed that Blackstock had been ill and postponed a series of concerts in Las Vegas. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," she said.
Clarkson shared two children, 11-year-old River Rose and 9-year-old Remington Alexander, with Blackstock. They were married in 2013, and she filed for divorce in 2020. He served as her manager and as a producer on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Blackstock, the former stepson of Reba McEntire, had two other children, Seth and Savannah, from a previous marriage. He was the son of Narvel Blackstock, CEO of talent management firm Starstruck, who split up with McEntire in 2015 after a 26-year marriage, CNN reports. Sources tell TMZ that Blackstock had been fighting melanoma, a form of skin cancer.