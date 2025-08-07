Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Dies at 48

Talent manager Brandon Blackstock, former husband of Kelly Clarkson, has died of cancer at age 48. "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a rep for the family said Thursday in a statement to People. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

On Wednesday, Clarkson disclosed that Blackstock had been ill and postponed a series of concerts in Las Vegas. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," she said.