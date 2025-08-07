Two State Troopers Shot in Pennsylvania

Both hospitalized, according to reports
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 7, 2025 1:08 PM CDT
Two State Troopers Shot in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro in a file photo.   (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were shot Thursday morning, Gov. Josh Shapiro said at an event outside Philadelphia. Details were scant, but early reports suggest the troopers were hospitalized, per WNEP. "About an hour ago in Susquehanna County, two state troopers were shot," Shapiro said, per the AP. "It is an active situation and at the conclusion of this event I plan to head there myself." The shooting occurred in northeastern Pennsylvania as the troopers responded to a call about 11:30am.

A state police spokesperson said the location was along Route 171 near the village of Thomson, about 40 miles north of Scranton. Congressman Rob Bresnahan wrote on X that he was "relieved to hear the troopers involved in today's incident in Thompson Township are expected to be in stable condition."

