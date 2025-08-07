Two State Troopers Shot in Pennsylvania

Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were shot Thursday morning, Gov. Josh Shapiro said at an event outside Philadelphia. Details were scant, but early reports suggest the troopers were hospitalized, per WNEP. "About an hour ago in Susquehanna County, two state troopers were shot," Shapiro said, per the AP. "It is an active situation and at the conclusion of this event I plan to head there myself." The shooting occurred in northeastern Pennsylvania as the troopers responded to a call about 11:30am.