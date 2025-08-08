Wounded State Trooper Saved Lives After Ambush

A 61-year-old man shot and killed his neighbor in rural Pennsylvania Thursday and then ambushed first responders, wounding two state troopers and causing an EMT to crash a vehicle, police say. The attacker, who fired dozens of rounds from a semiautomatic weapon, was later killed by police.

The boyfriend of the woman who was killed, Lori Wasko, called 911 from their home near Thompson to report that shots had been fired, state police Col. Christopher Paris said. Police did not say why the suspect, identified as Carmine Faino, decided to kill 57-year-old Wasko outside her home and then open fire on the others, the AP reports. Police said their homes were several hundreds apart and Wasko had never interacted with Faino, reports the New York Times.