Unarmed Soldiers Who Stopped Gunman Are Honored

The soldiers who subdued the alleged Fort Stewart gunman were unarmed when they tackled him, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll said Thursday. Six soldiers have been honored with the Meritorious Service Medal for their actions during the Georgia shooting, CBS News reports. "They were unarmed and ran at and tackled an armed person who they knew was actively shooting their buddies, their colleagues, their fellow soldiers," Driscoll told reporters. According to NBC News, Sgt. Aaron Turner first tackled the suspect and then Master Sgt. Justin Thomas helped to restrain the alleged gunman as 1st Sgt. Joshua Arnold, Staff Sgt. Robert Pacheco, Sgt. Eve Rodarte, and Staff Sgt. Melissa Taylor rendered immediate aid to the five soldiers wounded in the shooting, three of whom have already been released from the hospital. The other two are expected to recover.