Trump Says He Has Ordered 'New' Census

President Trump appears to be gearing up for another census battle, though he's set to be out of office by 2030, when the next official US census is scheduled.

It's not clear whether Trump was referring to the 2030 census or a separate count that would be conducted earlier, NPR reports. The 14th Amendment requires the "whole number of persons in each state" to be counted to determine how House seats and Electoral College votes are apportioned. It also helps determine how federal funds are distributed.

During Trump's first term, which overlapped with the 2020 census, the Supreme Court blocked his effort to add a question about citizenship. Trump's Thursday post came amid Texas' battle over redistricting, reports CNBC. Earlier this week, Trump said Republicans are "entitled" to five more US House seats from the state.