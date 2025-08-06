Texas Hunter Killed by His African Prey

A Texas man's hunting trip in South Africa ended in his own death—by a Cape buffalo he was pursuing. Asher Watkins, 52, was killed by the 1.3-ton buffalo in Limpopo province on Sunday during an expedition organized by Coenraad Vermaak Safaris. The safari company said Watkins and his team—including a professional hunter and a tracker—were following the animal when it suddenly charged at 35mph in what it described as an "unprovoked attack by an unwounded buffalo." Watkins' brother, mother, and stepfather were at the safari lodge at the time, per the Guardian .

Watkins' ex-wife confirmed his passing on social media, noting the difficulty of processing the loss, especially for the couple's teenage daughter. CV Safaris said it was "a devastating incident" and pledged support for Watkins' family, per People. A warning on the safari company's website highlights the risks of tracking Cape buffalo, known for their aggressive behavior and reputation as one of Africa's most dangerous animals. According to the site, these animals, the largest of the African buffalo subspecies, are responsible for numerous deaths and injuries among hunters each year.

Watkins was a managing partner at Watkins Ranch Group, which described him as an expert in the "purchase and sale of Ranch and Land properties across Texas and Oklahoma," per People. The millionaire hunter, who often shared his kills on Facebook, reportedly shelled out nearly $10,000 for the trip, the outlet notes.