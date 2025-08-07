Pizza Spot Tells Hungry They Don't Need to Look in Dumpster

When Chris Kolstad realized late last month that more people were digging through the dumpster behind his Minnesota pizza place for something to eat, he put a post on Facebook. "Hey, if you're out here doing this you can come talk to me," he wrote, CBS News reports. "We're sitting in a building full of food 24/7, it's hard to watch somebody eat out of your garbage can." And he said employees would leave "any extras or mistakes out back." The post caught the attention of hundreds of customers and other people, as well, so the effort broadened. Kolstad has raised more than $3,000 so far for food banks, pantries, and shelters, per the Washington Post .

A few people seeking pizza have answered on Facebook, detailing their situations. Kolstad, 39, said his Pizza Man in Columbia Heights has given away about 50 pizzas so far and leaves one near the back door nightly. Employees also have taken large cheese pizzas to parks for homeless people. Kolstad, who has also posted a thank-you note from a family, said he didn't expect the attention. "It's just crazy to me how something very basic and what just feels like the human thing to do turned into such a huge thing," Kolstad told the Post. On Monday, he added a suggestion for those not going hungry. "If you have things you won't eat, donate them," Kolstad wrote. "When you go to the store, maybe spend an extra $5 on things to donate."