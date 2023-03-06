Bruce Willis' Wife Has a Message for the Paparazzi

If you see Bruce Willis out and about in public, his wife has one simple request: Let him be. That's the gist of Emma Heming Willis' online PSA, in which she asks the paparazzi and gawkers in general to stay back from the 67-year-old actor, whose dementia diagnosis was recently revealed, per Variety. "If you are someone that is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and ... to navigate them safely, even just to get a cup of coffee," Heming Willis said in an Instagram video posted Saturday. She dedicated her warning to "the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about" and warns them: "I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space."

An emotional Heming Willis elaborated that includes yelling or haranguing Willis on how he's doing, or even screaming out supportive "woo-hooing" and "yippee-ki-yays." "Just don't do it," Heming Willis said, noting everyone should "allow for our family or whoever's with him that day to be able to get him from Point A to Point B safely." Per CNN, Heming Willis, who's been married to Willis since 2009 and shares two young daughters with him, also captioned her post asking other caregivers or dementia specialists to share their tips on "navigating this world." (Read more Bruce Willis stories.)