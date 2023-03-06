When Your Getaway Car Is an EV, Charge It First

When endeavoring to avoid headlines for criminal idiocy with a green flair, you'd best remember one simple rule: Charge the EV in which you are attempting to flee the scene of your crime. As Fox5 reports, police say two would-be criminal masterminds robbed gaming systems from an unnamed store in in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Responding officers were told that they fled in a Tesla, put out a description to fellow cops ... and wouldn't you know it, the devious twosome were located not far away from the crime scene—charging the aforementioned Tesla.

Police say they recovered the gaming systems, along with several guns, and what they believe is 2 pounds of marijuana. The suspects were not identified in a tweet applauding the work of officers from the Gwinnett County Police Department. (Read more Tesla stories.)