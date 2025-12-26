Calif. Farm Heir Accused of Fatally Shooting Estranged Wife

A homicide case in an Arizona mountain town has drawn in one of California's most powerful farming dynasties. Authorities say 63-year-old Michael Abatti, scion of an Imperial Valley agribusiness family, is being held in Imperial County, California, and is expected to be extradited to Arizona to face first-degree murder charges in the death of his estranged wife, Kerri Ann Abatti, reports SFGate . Navajo County deputies were called on Nov. 20 to Kerri's home in Pinetop, a small resort community; Kerri, 59, was found with a gunshot wound at the scene and later died at a nearby hospital.

The Abatti family has been a dominant force in Imperial Valley agriculture for generations, playing a role in water projects that turned desert into productive farmland. A 2023 Desert Sun/ProPublica investigation found their operations were the largest single user of Colorado River water in their district, reportedly drawing more than the whole Las Vegas metro area. Mike and Kerri, who married in 1992, ran Mike Abatti Farms in El Centro before she became a full-time homemaker and raised their three kids.

The couple's marriage unraveled, however, with Kerri filing for divorce in October 2023 and seeking increased spousal support, claiming in legal filings that she was "barely scraping by," per the Independent, citing the Los Angeles Times. Court records show she reported less than $30,000 in personal accounts while estimating the couple's shared real estate was worth roughly $30 million. The divorce case was dismissed 18 days after Kerri's death, with the court citing her "untimely passing."

On Dec. 2, Navajo County detectives executed search warrants at Mike Abatti's El Centro residence, two trailers, and two family vehicles, seizing what they called a "significant amount of evidence." The sheriff's office also said it has evidence that Mike Abatti traveled from California to Arizona on the day of the killing. He was arrested Tuesday in El Centro. Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse credited a grand jury with reviewing the evidence and issuing an indictment that will help "to bring justice to the Abatti family." Mike Abatti's lawyers say their client has "devoted himself to his family, to his work, and to his community," and that he'll be pleading not guilty, per the AP. As for Kerri Abatti, a cousin tells the Times, "I don't know how else to describe her. She was love and she was light."