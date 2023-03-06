These States Boast the Biggest Tippers

Online eatery platform Toast is out with its quarterly "Restaurant Trends Report," for Q4 of last year, and among such stats as delivery orders during the Super Bowl, the site examined the state of tipping nationwide. Toast looked at average tips across the US and found that Cleveland topped all American cities when it came to gratuities, with an average tip of 20.6%, In terms of how the states fared, Delaware came out on top, while California ranked last. Here, nine other states that rounded out the top 10, plus their average tip percentage:

Delaware; 21.8% Indiana; 20.8% Wyoming; 20.8% Kentucky; 20.7% West Virginia; 20.6% Ohio; 20.6% New Hampshire; 20.6% South Carolina; 20.4% Wisconsin; 20.3% Pennsylvania; 20.3%