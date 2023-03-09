Army Brings Back Old Recruiting Slogan

After falling a long way short of its recruiting target last year, the Army has launched a new campaign with an old slogan. In a rebranding campaign unveiled Wednesday, the Army brought back its "Be All You Can Be" slogan, which was first used in 1981, replacing 1970s slogans including "Join the People Who Joined the Army." "Be All You Can Be" was used until 2001, when it was replaced by "Army of ONE," followed by "Army Strong" and "What's Your Warrior?" reports CBS. The service branch also rolled out new ads featuring Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors.

"All of the military services are facing the most challenging recruiting landscape in decades,” Army Secretary 2 said at Wednesday's launch event, per Stripes. "So, it is a perfect time to be launching our new brand, launching our reinvented tagline ‘Be All You Can Be.’ And as a child of the ‘80s, I am super excited." Maj. Gen. Alex Fink, the Chief of Army Enterprise Marketing, said the Army was considering around 200 slogans and market research found that the classic slogan was the "runaway winner."

CNN reports that the Army fell 15,000 recruits short of its 60,000 goal in 2022, but the target this year is 65,000 recruits, which Wormuth admitted is a "stretch goal." She said the new ad campaign will show a diverse Army that reflects a diverse America. "You’re going to see lots of different people doing lots of different roles," she said. "You’re going to see men and women, you’re going to see people of color, and part of that is important because one of the things we found in our market research is that a lot of young people admire the Army, but they don’t think there are people like them in the Army.” (Read more Army recruiting stories.)