What Prison Life Looks Like for Alex Murdaugh

Alex Murdaugh is being kept away from other inmates at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia, South Carolina, for his own safety. The state Department of Corrections tells TMZ that the convicted killer—sporting a shaved head in his new mugshot—is held in a single cell with a steel bed, toilet, and sink as the notoriety of his case could make him a target of other inmates. He doesn't eat with other prisoners but has his food delivered to his cell, within "the most secure area" of the prison, TMZ reports. He also has a corrections officer accompany him whenever he leaves his cell.

Murdaugh will only remain at the facility for a 45-day evaluation period. He'll then be assigned a custody level and move to a new prison. He is likely to join the general population at that time "unless a specific threat is made against him," per TMZ. Meanwhile, his defense lawyers are working on an appeal of his murder convictions. "To the naysayers—you have a misunderstanding of our justice system, I suggest you read the Constitution," Dick Harpootlian tweeted Wednesday, per Fox Carolina. The appeal is likely to focus on the judge's decision to allow evidence of past lies and financial wrongdoing, CNN reports.

Judge Clifton Newman agreed with prosecutors that the evidence was key to motive. But Harpootlian claims it tainted Murdaugh's character to the jury. Murdaugh's attorneys will also be preparing for future trials. Prosecutor Creighton Waters tells CNN that he will actively pursue financial crimes charges stemming from alleged thefts from the family law firm. Murdaugh, 54, faces 99 counts including embezzlement, computer crime, money laundering, tax evasion, conspiracy, and forgery. He also faces charges of conspiracy, false claim for payment, and filing a false police report following his September 2021 shooting, which he allegedly arranged. (Read more Alex Murdaugh stories.)