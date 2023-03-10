A "bonkers" mansion boasting a panoramic view of Los Angeles and a list price of almost $30 million popped up in the Robb Report last summer, with the magazine noting it seemed like the type of abode "you'd rarely need to leave." That coveted 13,578-square-foot residence now has a new owner: Edwin Castro, who, as the Los Angeles Times puts it, "isn't wasting any time" spending the money he won in November's $2.04 billion Powerball, the largest US jackpot ever.

Castro, who bought his winning ticket at a gas station in Aktadena, California, is said to have dropped $25.5 million on the three-story, five-bedroom home on just over half an acre in the Hollywood Hills, a not-too-shabby discount from the original $29.95 million asking price. The newly built hillside mansion, designed by architect Roman James, overlooks the Sunset Strip and Chateau Marmont and boasts a game room, movie theater, gym, steam shower and sauna, wet bar, and wine cellar, in addition to a rooftop deck with an infinity swimming pool, fire pits, and outdoor kitchen.

The purchase is said to be the most expensive sale in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood this year, and one of the highest figures ever seen for that area, per the Times. Records show that Castro, who took his Powerball winnings as a pretax lump sum of almost $998 million, bought the home under an LLC, for just over 2.5% of his winnings. ABC7 notes Castro has "several celebrity neighbors," listed by Dirt as including Ariana Grande, Jimmy Kimmel, and Dakota Johnson. (Read more lottery winner stories.)