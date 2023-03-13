And Now, US' 3rd-Largest Bank Failure

The government has taken what the AP calls "extraordinary steps" to avert a potential banking crisis in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's failure, with the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve, and FDIC issuing a joint statement Sunday assuring SVB clients they would all be protected and that depositors, starting Monday, will be able to access their money, even if their holdings exceed the FDIC's $250,000 insurance limit. The statement also notes that "no losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer." As the AP points out, there has been no bailout of the actual bank—banks, actually; more on that below:

Another bank fails: Signature Bank, which is based in New York, also failed and was being seized Sunday, regulators announced. The feds' statement says "a similar systemic risk exception" will apply to Signature Bank: "All depositors of this institution will be made whole. As with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, no losses will be borne by the taxpayer." It's the third-largest bank failure in the nation's history at more than $110 billion in assets (SVB was the nation's second-largest ever). It's also the third bank failure in recent days after Silvergate Bank and then SVB.