Three Western allies came together Monday to announce details on what Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is calling the "biggest single investment in Australia's defense capability in all of its history." It's the AUKUS pact, a deal in which the US and Britain will provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines to bolster security in the Indo-Pacific, specifically as a counter to China's increasing influence in the region, reports the Washington Post. "We stand at the inflection point in history where the hard work of enhancing deterrence and promoting stability is going to affect the prospects of peace for decades to come," said President Biden on Monday at a San Diego naval shipyard, with Albanese and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at his side (hear a snippet of his speech here). "I'm proud to be your shipmates," he added to his counterparts. More on the announcement:



They're to be built by BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce, with three Virginia-class attack vessels sold to Australia first, per Reuters. Delivery is set to start in the early 2030s, and there will be an option for Australia to buy two more subs after that, if needed, according to a joint statement by the partners. Beyond that: After that initial part of the deal, originally announced in September 2021, the UK will sell Australia its own submarine, with US technology incorporated. The ultimate goal, however, will be to set up Australia to build its own fleet by the 2040s. Aussie civilians and service members will begin training with US and UK naval teams later this year.

Albanese noted that Australia building its own fleet would create about 20,000 shipyard jobs over three decades. Sunak added that thousands of construction jobs would also be generated in Derby and Barrow-in-Furness in the UK, reports the BBC. Price tag: This arrangement is set to be especially costly to Australia—about $245 billion by 2055, per Reuters and CNN. Biden, meanwhile, added that the US would be pumping an additional $4.6 billion into the production and maintenance of its own submarine fleet.