Pi Gets the Glory. What About Feigenbaum’s Constant Delta?

Pi Day is upon us again—March 14, aka 3/14, aka the first three numbers in the famous mathematical constant. Here is a look at what celebrants need to know and eat:

Fitting tribute: There is lots of talk about delicious pies on this day, but University of Maryland math professor Manil Suri offers a tribute more in keeping with the science at the Conversation. He floats numbers that might be celebrated in other months. In April, for example, we might salute Feigenbaum’s constant delta, which begins 4.669. On Jan. 6, we would pay homage to the Golden Ratio (1.618...)