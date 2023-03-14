It can be quite distressing to discover there's a wild animal trapped in the walls of your house, as one UK resident thought had happened in their case. Per UPI, a call was recently made to Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue about a bird in such a predicament in a North East Lincolnshire home, and volunteers were dispatched to help retrieve the feathered prisoner. According to the rescue group, the resident had reported hearing "strange bird noises" from inside the wall, though "there was no obvious entry point that the resident could find," making it confusing how the bird would've found its way in there.

Per the Grimsby Telegraph, the rescue team members hadn't even made their way to the house yet when they received a second, sheepish call that made them "chuckle." The resident had found the "bird," and it wasn't in the wall: It was under the sofa. Oh, and it wasn't a bird—it was a stuffed Hedwig, the owl character from the Harry Potter franchise that belonged to Harry himself. The rescue group took it all in good stride. "Well, at least it wasn't a real bird and we was able to move onto the next rescue!" they noted in their post. (Read more strange stuff stories.)