Guess What Just Got Yanked From Dollar Tree?

By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 15, 2023 12:10 PM CDT
In this Feb. 25, 2021 photo, Dollar Tree store logos indicating that everything in the store is for $1 are promoted on its storefront window in Jackson, Miss. Amid soaring prices, Dollar Tree is taking eggs off its shelves.   (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

If you need to pick up a dozen eggs and you're passing the local Dollar Tree, keep driving. As Reuters reports, the discount chain has announced that given the dizzying rise in egg prices, it's going to stop carrying eggs until the industry can get its act together or its prices down—which it estimates won't happen until this fall. The announcement comes ahead of egg-centric holidays Easter and Passover, but the math is logical: Average US egg prices hit $5 per dozen in January, and even with a 6.7% dip in February, that is still nowhere close to the $1.25 that Dollar Tree has been charging.

The move means a loss of some 8,000 US and Canadian locations for the egg industry, which has been plagued by avian flu and rising feed costs—though experts have said those factors can't entirely explain the rise and point to price-gouging. Dollar Tree-operated Family Dollar stores will still carry eggs at their 8,200 locations, while competitor Dollar General says it also plans to keep eggs on shelves. (Read more eggs stories.)

