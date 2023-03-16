Flight Attendants' Spat Ends in Tears, Flight Delay

SkyWest says it's conducting an internal investigation
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 16, 2023 2:00 AM CDT
In this Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, photo provided by passenger Don Bumps shows a SkyWest plane in southern Utah.   (Don Bumps via AP)

A disagreement between two flight attendants ended with both of them leaving the plane and a new flight crew having to be called in. American Airlines flight 4860, operated by SkyWest Airlines as American Eagle, was preparing to fly from Los Angeles to Houston Saturday when, according to an ESPN anchor who shared about the incident on TikTok, a woman in first class asked if she could switch seats with someone in coach so that the woman could sit next to her husband. A male flight attendant said it was fine, but a female flight attendant insisted it was against the rules, according to NBC News' retelling of the incident (the ESPN reporter's videos have apparently been taken down).

The woman, apparently, said she was OK with just keeping her original seat, but the disagreement between the two flight attendants carried on, and got heated, Fox News reports. Ultimately, the female flight attendant reportedly ran to the front of the plane crying after her male colleague started yelling at her, and said she would not fly with him. Despite the pilot and other members of the flight crew trying to smooth things over, both flight attendants who were involved left the plane. The ESPN anchor says passengers waited almost two hours for a new flight crew. In a statement, SkyWest apologized for the inconvenience and said it has opened an internal investigation. (Read more SkyWest stories.)

